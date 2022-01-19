Cold winter weather update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first of two waves of cold air is moving through West Texas as you read this. The second wave, even colder, will arrive by tomorrow morning. It may wring out a few light wintry showers.

Highs today will be 20 or more degrees lower than yesterday. A brisk northerly wind will add even more of a chill. Basically, cold, breezy to windy, and partly cloudy.

Temperatures will peak in the 40s across all the KCBD viewing area but the southwestern-most communities where highs from near 50 degrees to the mid-50s are expected. Winds will range from 15 to 25 mph into early afternoon, then gradually diminish to about 10 to 20 mph.

Even colder air follows tonight into Thursday. Morning lows will be in the teens. Wind chills in the single-digits. Most if not all the area will not get above freezing tomorrow under a cloudy sky.

The cold may wring out a few light wintry showers late tonight and Thursday morning. Most will be just flurries, but very light snow may fall on the northern (southern Panhandle region) and western (near and west of the state line) viewing area.

Very little if any measurable precipitation or snow accumulation is expected. As such, travel and school delays are not expected.

Our forecast is available 24-7 right here on our Weather Page. After closing this story just scroll down a bit to our forecast section.

Plus, keep up with friends and family anywhere in the USA. Scroll to the current conditions box. The city name, such as LUBBOCK, will be in the upper left corner. Enter the zip code for any location in the US in the “enter a zip code” box in the upper right. That changes the current conditions and forecasts sections to the location you’ve selected.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.