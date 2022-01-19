Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

TxDOT unveils new plan to revitalize Ave. Q

The plan includes concrete medians, new lighting and safety improvements for pedestrians

TxDOT will host a meeting on the project on Jan. 26

Read more about the plan here: TxDOT plans Avenue Q revitalization project in downtown Lubbock area

Former Lubbock Judge Tom Cannon dies

He served as judge for county courts 2 and 3

He was 74

Read more about his life here: Former Judge Gordon “Tom” Cannon dies at age 74

Americans can now order free COVID-19 tests online

Initially, there will be a limit of four tests per household

They’re expected to be shipped within 7 to 12 days of being ordered and there are no shipping costs

More details here: Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

5G wireless system launch

5G towers will not be turned on near some airports due to concerns over interference with airplane landing systems

Wireless carriers are working with the FAA to find a solution

More here: Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute

