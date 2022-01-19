Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)
TxDOT unveils new plan to revitalize Ave. Q
- The plan includes concrete medians, new lighting and safety improvements for pedestrians
- TxDOT will host a meeting on the project on Jan. 26
- Read more about the plan here: TxDOT plans Avenue Q revitalization project in downtown Lubbock area
Former Lubbock Judge Tom Cannon dies
- He served as judge for county courts 2 and 3
- He was 74
- Read more about his life here: Former Judge Gordon “Tom” Cannon dies at age 74
Americans can now order free COVID-19 tests online
- Initially, there will be a limit of four tests per household
- They’re expected to be shipped within 7 to 12 days of being ordered and there are no shipping costs
- More details here: Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
5G wireless system launch
- 5G towers will not be turned on near some airports due to concerns over interference with airplane landing systems
- Wireless carriers are working with the FAA to find a solution
- More here: Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over 5G dispute
