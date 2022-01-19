Local Listings
DPS: Brownfield businessman arrested for possession of child pornography



By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported the arrest of a Brownfield businessman on charges related to possession of child pornography.

On January 19, DPS and FBI personnel executed a search warrant to seize electronic devices from 43-year-old Brian Brisendine.

DPS states analysis of those devices confirmed the presence of images and videos obtained from the internet that depicted the sexual assault and exploitation of children.

Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently booked in the Terry County jail.

Brisendine worked as Executive Director at Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation, and as Publisher and Editor at The Brownfield News.

At this time, DPS says there are no additional suspects and authorities do not believe Brisendine was producing or making child pornography.

