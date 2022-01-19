Local Listings
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, January 18

By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Girls

Lorenzo 82 Wilson 6

Frenship 40 San Angelo Central 36

Lubbock Cooper 67 Monterey 57

New Deal 47 Lockney 36

Abilene Wylie 50 Lubbock High 38

Sudan 57 Sundown 25

Shallowater 62 Abernathy 29

Levelland 58 Big Spring 23

New Home 48 Ropes 35

Kingdom Prep 54 Abilene Christian 33

Brownfield 47 Lubbock Christian 37

Jayton 49 Spur 39

Hale Center 51 Floydada 39

Estacado 60 Lake View 17

O’Donnell 70 Crosbyton 61

Boys

Christ The King 58 Ascension 46

New Deal 65 Lockney 35

Kingdom Prep 60 Abilene Christian 51

Sundown 65 Sudan 37

Big Spring 62 Levelland 38

Frenship 49 San Angelo Central 39

Shallowater 60 Abernathy 41

New Home 70 Ropes 16

Estacado 108 Lake View 38

All Saints 43 Southcrest Christian 33

Farwell 64 Seagraves 55

Lorenzo 2 Wilson 0 forfeit

Abilene Wylie 66 Lubbock High 57

Monterey 55 Lubbock Cooper 49

Denver City 43 Lamesa 42

O’Donnell 78 Crosbyton 31

Patton Springs 44 Motley County 43

