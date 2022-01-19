Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, January 18
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Girls
Lorenzo 82 Wilson 6
Frenship 40 San Angelo Central 36
Lubbock Cooper 67 Monterey 57
New Deal 47 Lockney 36
Abilene Wylie 50 Lubbock High 38
Sudan 57 Sundown 25
Shallowater 62 Abernathy 29
Levelland 58 Big Spring 23
New Home 48 Ropes 35
Kingdom Prep 54 Abilene Christian 33
Brownfield 47 Lubbock Christian 37
Jayton 49 Spur 39
Hale Center 51 Floydada 39
Estacado 60 Lake View 17
O’Donnell 70 Crosbyton 61
Boys
Christ The King 58 Ascension 46
New Deal 65 Lockney 35
Kingdom Prep 60 Abilene Christian 51
Sundown 65 Sudan 37
Big Spring 62 Levelland 38
Frenship 49 San Angelo Central 39
Shallowater 60 Abernathy 41
New Home 70 Ropes 16
Estacado 108 Lake View 38
All Saints 43 Southcrest Christian 33
Farwell 64 Seagraves 55
Lorenzo 2 Wilson 0 forfeit
Abilene Wylie 66 Lubbock High 57
Monterey 55 Lubbock Cooper 49
Denver City 43 Lamesa 42
O’Donnell 78 Crosbyton 31
Patton Springs 44 Motley County 43
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.