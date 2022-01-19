KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Spock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Spock, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old Chihuahua.

Shelter staff say Spock is super sweet and goofy. He gets along with other dogs. He loves to be held, but also go outside and play. Spock is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. This little guy would love to go on a doggy date and is waiting to be adopted. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

