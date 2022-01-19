Olton investigator dies of COVID-19 complications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield Police Department says a former assistant police chief and Olton investigator has passed away as a result of complications with COVID-19.

According to Littlefield PD, 60 year-old Leonel Ponce and another officer were exposed to COVID-19 while helping a citizen.

Ponce served in law enforcement for almost 25 years, including more than 20 years with the Littlefield Police Department, reaching the rank of assistant police chief.

Littlefield Police say funeral arrangements are pending, being made through Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers at 6025 82nd Street.

Read the full statement from Littlefield Police below:

Leonel Ponce, Investigator for the Olton Police Department, has passed away as a result of Covid complications. He was 60 years old. Inv. Ponce and another officer were exposed to Covid while assisting a citizen in Olton. He had been with the Olton Police Department for the last two years and prior service with the Littlefield Police Department for 22 years and 9 months. He began his career with the San Juan, Texas Police Department where he served for three months. While at the Littlefield Police Department, Leo rose through the ranks and eventually served as the Assistant Chief of Police. Funeral arrangements are being made through Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers at 6025 82nd Street in Lubbock, Texas. Other funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Peace be with Leo and his family.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.