Semi flipped over on East Loop 289, southbound traffic diverted
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a semi truck flipped over on East Loop 289 near 50th Street, Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m., a semi in the center lanes of southbound East Loop 289 rolled over into the median gap, just before the exit for 50th Street.

A KCBD Photojournalist at the scene reported all southbound lanes of Loop 289 were blocked.

Two people with minor injuries were reported. Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

