Semi flipped over on East Loop 289, southbound traffic diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a semi truck flipped over on East Loop 289 near 50th Street, Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m., a semi in the center lanes of southbound East Loop 289 rolled over into the median gap, just before the exit for 50th Street.

A KCBD Photojournalist at the scene reported all southbound lanes of Loop 289 were blocked.

Two people with minor injuries were reported. Please avoid the area.

