Small business relief money available through Lubbock county ARPA funds

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More financial support is available to struggling small businesses.

Lubbock county has nearly $60 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and five million of it can go towards your struggling business.

Judge Curtis Parrish says the ARPA funds are designed for mom-and-pop businesses, with fewer than 100 employees.

Eligible candidates must live within Lubbock County and must prove their need for alternative support.

Parrish says they are prioritizing candidates who did not receive Paycheck Protection Plan loans or CARES relief funds.

“If you’ve suffered a loss of any kind during COVID, that you can show it was related to COVID, either loss of business, loss of income, maybe, maybe you lost some accounts that you normally would have, maybe you’ve lost some clients that you normally would have, if it were not for COVID. We want you to apply,” Parrish said.

Each application will be vetted by a third party, so additional information may be required after submitting your application at the end of the month.

