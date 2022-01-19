SPC announces Workforce Development program for Spring 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College’s Continuing Education & Workforce Development will offer classes and scholarships to individuals for the SPC Truck Driving School.

“Motivation, Education, and Training” will award a $5,000 scholarship for anyone who has worked in the agriculture field during the last two years and now wants to pursue a career in truck driving. The student’s responsibility will be $1,200.

The SPC Truck Driving School has a 100% job placement upon completion of the course and licensing. Only 12 students are accepted at a time. The next class starts on January 31.

In February, Workforce Development is bringing back two oilfield safety classes required by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The class “Hydrogen Sulfide Gas” starts February 14, and “Safeland” starts on February 15. Both classes begin at 8 a.m. with the hydrogen course slated for four hours, and the Safeland course for eight. The classes are limited to 24 students per class, and they will be offered in the Technology Center.

For more information, you may contact the Director of Workforce Development/Continuing Education Jay Warnick at (806) 716-2547.

