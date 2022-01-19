Local Listings
Suspect arrested in Signature Stag theft

David Gomez
David Gomez(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested in connection to a theft at a Lubbock business earlier this month.

Lubbock police arrested David Gomez Friday for the theft at Signature Stag and another local business. He’s accused of stealing more than $1,300 in merchandise.

According to police, Gomez entered the store and immediately grabbed four vests off the clothing rack then left the store.

Signature Stag was offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock business offers cash reward after suspect steals nearly $1,300 in merchandise

