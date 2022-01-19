Suspect arrested in Signature Stag theft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested in connection to a theft at a Lubbock business earlier this month.

Lubbock police arrested David Gomez Friday for the theft at Signature Stag and another local business. He’s accused of stealing more than $1,300 in merchandise.

GOT 'EM! You may remember last week our local media partners reporting on a theft that occurred at a local business. ... Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

According to police, Gomez entered the store and immediately grabbed four vests off the clothing rack then left the store.

Signature Stag was offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest.

