Suspect arrested in Signature Stag theft
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested in connection to a theft at a Lubbock business earlier this month.
Lubbock police arrested David Gomez Friday for the theft at Signature Stag and another local business. He’s accused of stealing more than $1,300 in merchandise.
According to police, Gomez entered the store and immediately grabbed four vests off the clothing rack then left the store.
Signature Stag was offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest.
PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock business offers cash reward after suspect steals nearly $1,300 in merchandise
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.