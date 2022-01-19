Winter weather blowing in to South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather is returning to the South Plains tonight and tomorrow. A strong cold front continues to move south with gusty northerly winds and colder air settling in. By tomorrow morning lows will have fallen to the mid-teens in Lubbock and low teens in the northern areas.

In addition, it will remain very cold tomorrow as afternoon highs will struggle to make the freezing mark by late afternoon.

Clouds will increase overnight and a weak upper disturbance will bring some low snow chances to New Mexico and possibly some of the South Plains.

As of now any snow accumulations will likely be in eastern New Mexico and possibly the northwest viewing areas. Otherwise, snow flurries will be possible over most of the region by morning and ending by mid-afternoon.

Fortunately, winds will remain in the 10-20 mph range from the north on Thursday.

Skies will clear late afternoon and evening tomorrow and it will be colder Friday morning.

I expect lows to dip to the lower teens by then under clear skies and with lite winds.

Friday afternoon will remain cold in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.