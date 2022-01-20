4 arrested, charged after Texas Anti-Gang Center operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four suspected gang members are off the streets in Lubbock after a Texas Anti-Gang Center operation on Tuesday.

On Jan. 18, Christavian Baker, 18, and three juveniles were taken into custody by law enforcement.

Charges range from illegal possession of weapons and narcotics to aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation. The TAG operation resulted in the seizure of $7,633 in cash, more than a pound of marijuana and three firearms — one confirmed stolen.

Baker is charged with possession of marijuana and evading in a motor vehicle.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department assisted in the operation.

