Cold and cloudy this afternoon

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very cool start to the day with a little bit of light snow across the South Plains. Not warming up much this afternoon with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday highs
Thursday highs(KCBD)

Mostly cloudy skies will eventually give way to a bit of sunshine this afternoon. But temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 20s, a high of 30 degrees in Lubbock this afternoon. Winds have tapered off a bit with a light breeze from the northeast around 5-10 mph. But even a slight breeze is making it feel even cooler with wind chill values in the teens.

Tonight will be even colder with the entire area seeing overnight lows in the teens. Winds will be relatively calm but again any light breeze will make it feel even colder. Clear skies through the night will lead to plenty of sunshine tomorrow.

Warmer for your Friday with highs in the 40s, sunny skies and breezy winds around 10-15 mph. Mild for the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

