Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Councilmember Christian hosted Street Bond Review & Listening Session

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, Lubbock City Councilman Randy Christian hosted a get-together to discuss the city’s failed Street Bond proposal.

In November, Lubbock voters opted against a proposed $174 million bond package that focused largely on road improvements within the city.

He wants your input as the Council moves forward in its discussions.

The session ran until 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Citizen’s Tower Downtown on 13th and Avenue K.

All citizens were invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
David Gomez
Suspect arrested in Signature Stag theft
Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
DPS: Brownfield businessman arrested for possession of child pornography
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Last second shot lifts TCU past Lady Raiders
Last second shot lifts TCU past Lady Raiders
DPS Offers Safety Tips Ahead of Wintry Weather
DPS Offers Safety Tips Ahead of Wintry Weather
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
SPC announces Workforce Development program for Spring 2022
KCBD News at 6 - Silver Star
Alpha Kappa Alpha donates to A.P.S +800 cans