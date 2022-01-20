Councilmember Christian hosted Street Bond Review & Listening Session
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, Lubbock City Councilman Randy Christian hosted a get-together to discuss the city’s failed Street Bond proposal.
In November, Lubbock voters opted against a proposed $174 million bond package that focused largely on road improvements within the city.
He wants your input as the Council moves forward in its discussions.
The session ran until 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Citizen’s Tower Downtown on 13th and Avenue K.
All citizens were invited to attend.
