Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith to be sentenced in Amarillo federal court

City of Lubbock to obtain ownership of Ave. Q and 19th Street

Bastrop County wildfire has burned 783 acres

  • The Rolling Pines fire is about 30 miles from Austin has burned roughly 800 acres and is 58% contained
  • The Bastrop County Judge says a full investigation will launch next week, and investigators plan to turn over every stone to find out what went wrong
  • Details here: Crews battling Bastrop County wildfire

