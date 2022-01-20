Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith to be sentenced in Amarillo federal court

Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud

He faces up to 20 years in prison

City of Lubbock to obtain ownership of Ave. Q and 19th Street

TxDOT plans to revitalize Ave. Q and rebuild part of 19th Street

Afterwards, the city will take over maintenance for both streets

Bastrop County wildfire has burned 783 acres

The Rolling Pines fire is about 30 miles from Austin has burned roughly 800 acres and is 58% contained

The Bastrop County Judge says a full investigation will launch next week, and investigators plan to turn over every stone to find out what went wrong

