Dynamic Foods laying off 80 positions effective Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dynamic Foods is laying off 80 people from their plant at 1001 E. 33rd Street, effective Friday, Jan. 21.

They’ve set up appointments with Workforce Solutions South Plains to help everyone get unemployment and try to find new jobs.

Employees who have been laid off are encouraged to attend one of two sessions at Wayland Plaza, 2002 West Loop 289 on Wednesday, Jan. 26. There will be sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A letter sent to employees states the company has experienced financial difficulties and had previously tried to reduce staff and shut down departments, in an effort to improve its standing. But, the letter states, those efforts were unsuccessful and the company will be implementing this largest round of layoffs on Friday.

