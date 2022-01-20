Local Listings
Former Reagor-Dykes CFO Shane Smith to be sentenced

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The former Chief Financial Officer of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group is expected to be sentenced Thursday in Amarillo federal court.

Shane Smith pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He’s one of 15 employees of the auto group who pleaded guilty to crimes surrounding what prosecutors call ‘dummy flooring’ and ‘check kiting’. Sentencing is expected to start at 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: RDAG: Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart sentencing date rescheduled

Smith was originally scheduled for sentencing on December 21. Smith testified that he led the floor plan and check kiting scheme and recruited other employees without telling owners Bart Reagor or Rick Dykes.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and is the last of the 15 employees to be sentenced.

PREVIOUS SENTENCING: Former RDAG employee Steven Reinhart sentenced to 6 months in prison, $40 million restitution

