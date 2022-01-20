Local Listings
Gary Boren endorsed by police association in run for Lubbock County Judge

Former school board trustee and councilman Gary Boren announced his campaign for Lubbock County Judge Thursday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former school board trustee and councilman Gary Boren was endorsed by the Lubbock Professional Police Association on Jan. 20, a week after he announced his campaign. He’ll be running in the Republican Primary.

LPPA President Matt Boggs released this statement on Thursday morning:

“The Lubbock Professional Police Association is proud to endorse Gary Boren for Lubbock County Judge. Gary Boren has demonstrated he has broad experience with the governmental process including, but not limited to policy, budgets, and safety. His dedication and influence as a public servant and long-standing proven record supporting the citizenry is what the Lubbock Community needs.

“Gary Boren supported law enforcement and public safety during his prior service as a Lubbock City Councilman and he has continued to do so since leaving office. He was instrumental in the implementation of policies as a councilman that prepared for the future safety of Lubbock. We cannot afford for the crime rate to rise any more. We are confident with his leadership he will continue to be innovative with his future policies in our fight to reduce crime in Lubbock and Lubbock County.”

Boren is currently serving on the Brazos River Authority Board of Directors after an appointment in 2018.

Boren will face incumbent Curtis Parrish — the same opponent as in the run-off four years ago. Parrish announced his re-election bid on Monday.

Early voting begins February 14, and election day is March 1.

You can still register to vote by calling the Lubbock County elections office, at 806-775-1339.

