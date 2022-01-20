Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Walker

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Walker, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old Chihuahua.

Shelter staff say Walker is super friendly, but he’s very shy. He needs a family who will work with him to gain confidence. Walker gets along with other dogs and likes to play outside. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. This little guy would love to go on a doggy date and is waiting to be adopted. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kirk.

