Last second shot lifts TCU past Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aja Holmes hit a three-pointer with 4/10 of a second left to lift TCU past the Lady Raiders 51-50 in Fort Worth.

Hadi Faye had a huge game leading the Lady Raiders with 18 points and 9 rebounds.

It was a tightly contested game all night long in Fort Worth.

Tech led by two at the half.

The game was tied at 38 after three quarters.

Texas Tech opened up a game-high six-point lead, but TCU scored five straight to cut it to one.

TCU took the lead on the late three-pointer.

Tech’s last chance shot rolled away.

The Lady Raiders (9-8 overall/2-4 Big 12) are next at Kansas 4 pm Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.