LCU recognizes distinguished alumni

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University will recognize several outstanding alumni at an upcoming awards luncheon during the University’s annual Homecoming Weekend on Friday, February 5, at 11:30 p.m.

The awards are presented each year to recognize the success and impact these fellow alumni serve in their profession, in their communities, and to LCU. Those being recognized this year are:

Russ Horn (’96) - will receive the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. He received his Bachelor of Arts, Mathematics from LCU in 1996 and his master’s in Management Information Systems from Texas Tech. In 2005, he started working at CoNetrix as a Security and Compliance consultant. In 2007, he was promoted to COO, and in 2011, he was named to his current position as President of CoNetrix.

Emmanuel Ramirez (’07)) - Young Alumnus of the Year. Ramirez received a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities, Business Specialization from LCU in 2007 as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting in 2010. In 2015, he began working with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest as the Director of Finance and currently serves as President and CEO.

Emily Ratcliff (’72) - F.W. Mattox Award in recognition of excellence and outstanding service. Ratcliff graduated from what was Lubbock Christian College in 1972 as part of the first four-year class and received her master’s degree from Texas Women’s University. She worked in public education for 20 years before becoming a realtor in 1992. She works at Westmark Realtors and has served LCU as a Community Partner, Master Follies title sponsor, and as a member of the President’s Circle. She also supports LCU Athletics and has given to multiple endowed scholarships, including the LCU Fine Arts and more.

George Pendergrass (’82) - K.C. Moser Award in recognition of excellence and service to the Kingdom of God. Pendergrass was raised in the Bronx of New York and started his education at the High School of Music & Art. He graduated from Southwestern Christian College, Lubbock Christian University, and Duquesne University. While Pendergrass’ voice has been heard on an array of well-known recording artists, he is best known for his role with The Acapella Company, serving as co-producer and lead singer for seven years. He currently serves as an associate director for Frontier Fellowship, where he combines his artistic experiences with a passion for cultural diversity and missions.

Michael Mimms (’81) - Gary & Pat Estep Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to the Sciences. Mimms received his Bachelor of Science in Animal Science/Pre-Vet from LCU in 1981, a Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science from Texas A&M in 1983 as well as his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M in 1985. In the early 1990′s, he used ultrasound technology to evaluate the effects of superovulation protocols on Bovine Embryo Transfer donors. Since 1988 he works at Hamilton County Veterinary Clinic where his duties are exclusively Bovine Embryo Transfer.

Families of Hardy & Becky Stewart and Bob & Faye Stewart - Family Legacy Award. Hardy and Becky Stewart and Bob and Faye Stewart each had three children that attended LCU beginning in the early 60′s. In 1968 Hardy was named a member of the board of trustees for Lubbock Christian University. Since then, from this family, there have been 35 children, grandchildren, and great children and spouses attending Lubbock Christian University. A legacy is where life lives on. The Stewart family has created a great legacy at LCU.

Tickets to the luncheon can be purchased by clicking this link.

