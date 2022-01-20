Lubbock Symphony announces postponement of “Mosaic” Concert

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) announced the decision to postpone “Mosaic” on Saturday, January 22, 2022, due to notice that many of our staff, orchestra members, volunteers and patrons will be unable to participate in the concert due to COVID-19 symptoms, diagnosis or exposure and quarantine protocols.

“It has become unfeasible for the LSO to proceed with this weekend’s event as we do not have the artistic and operations personnel necessary to present the high-quality, unforgettable concert you expect from your Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.

The LSO will postpone “Mosaic” until we can be confident our patrons and personnel will be safe and that we can present these iconic pieces with the full, exhilarating sound of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.” said Galen Wixson, LSO CEO & president. “Like all of our patrons, I’m profoundly disappointed to have to reschedule the concert. We are singularly committed to our mission to provide incredible music experiences for our community, and to be unable to fulfill this promise for our devoted audience is devastating. It’s especially difficult to suspend our concerts when the world desperately needs the joy and light that music brings. Still, we believe this is the essential step to protect the most vulnerable within the LSO family and support our players, staff, and volunteers as they recover.”

Additionally, Patrons tickets will be automatically rolled over for the rescheduled event. The symphony will follow up with ticketholders soon to announce the new date for “Mosaic.” At the time of the announcement, more information about the ticket forwarding process and options for a refund, exchange, or donation will be available if you are unable to attend the concert on the rescheduled date.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region and is made up of professional talented musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area.

