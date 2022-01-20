Public Health Department COVID-19 testing site to hold shorter hours on Friday due to cold weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to freezing temperatures in the area, the Public Health Department and LRN Laboratory will hold modified hours at the the COVID-19 Mini Hub collection site located at 2721 50th Street this Friday, January 21. The testing site will operate from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

This location is scheduled to reopen with normal hours of operation on Monday, January 24.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.