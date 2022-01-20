Seminole invests $45 million in hospital remodel to bring high-tech care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While many rural hospitals in Texas are closing their doors, the opposite is happening in Gaines County. In Seminole, Wednesday was a day of celebration for city leaders, doctors and the community. Seminole Hospital District completed its $45 million remodeling project.

“As a community, I know you’ve been waiting a while for this day. Believe me, we have too,” CEO Larry Gray said at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Six years after planning for the remodel began, hospital and community leaders are proud of the result.

“One of the boys said, you know dad, it’s neat that such a small town has such a great hospital. And ’ll leave it at that. It is really neat that our small town has such a great hospital,” Mayor John Belcher said.

Now patients in the region can utilize 25 beds on the medical/surgical side and eight beds in Labor and Delivery. The hospital has three improved surgical suites and state-of-the-art diagnostics equipment, and expanded radiology services including CT and MRI. On the third floor, there are 7 providers for a full-service primary care clinic.

“We’re able to diagnose and treat things that a lot of rural or critical access hospitals can’t,” Gray said.

The hospital also has a community pharmacy on the first floor and an expanded cafeteria that’s open to the public.

“You know, we’re a town of, you know, depending on who you ask, 8,500 people and a county population of 30,000. And we have a facility that matches a lot of larger cities. So, it’s really exciting. You can get all you need right here in town and that’s what we’re all about,” Belcher said.

With many changes in direction and a pandemic to deal with, Gray says it was a long journey to get here.

“We worked very hard in recruiting the right family practice, OB docs, and the upgrade of the ER docs to board certified physicians has been a big draw,” Gray said.

Gray says he kept all of his staff after the white house’s vaccine mandate for health care workers. He says they’re loving the new tools.

“It makes their day easier. They love being able to tell a patient what they’re doing and why this new equipment is important and really how it improves their overall health care and their outcomes,” Gray said.

Gray says every month Seminole Hospital District completes 90 to 100 procedures, 50 babies are born and 700 patients come to the ER. The remodel was paid for by bonds and Gray says the finished product is thanks to the community.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.