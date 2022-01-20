Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters

The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by potential adopters.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A shelter dog in Kentucky was left waiting for his forever family after potential adopters never showed up to meet him.

Workers at the Kentucky Humane Society said Hendrix was feeling sad after being stood up.

“He got all excited and dressed up… and they never showed,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. “All of us at the Kentucky Humane Society love Hendrix so much and we just want him to have a great life with someone who will care about him as much as we do.”

Hendrix is a 4-year-old Staffordshire Terrier and Shar Pei mix and weighs 57 pounds. He is house-trained and would do best in a home where he is the only pet, but he may get along well with a calm dog. He loves to give kisses, nap, go for walks, and is highly trainable.

“He has the biggest heart out there and so much love to give,” the shelter said.

If you are interested in adopting Hendrix or learning more information, visit the Kentucky Humane Society’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
DPS: Brownfield businessman arrested for possession of child pornography
David Gomez
Suspect arrested in Signature Stag theft
The university will rename its agricultural college the Gordon W. Davis College of Agricultural...
Texas Tech Receives $44 Million Philanthropic Gift, Largest in School History
70-year-old pilot walked for hours after plane crash to find help
70-year-old pilot walked for hours after plane crash to find help
Olton, Texas
Olton investigator dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selection begins in federal trial over Floyd’s killing
Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith told the court he still loves Bart Reagor and he is like a brother...
Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 7 years in prison
While some states are seeing a decline in cases, others are seeing their hospitals stretched to...
Rise and fall of omicron in the US
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
President Biden sparking confusion by suggesting an unpredictable response to any Russian...
Biden comments raise stakes in Ukraine