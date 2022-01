LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spirit Ranch will host a Local Social Vendor Event this Saturday, Jan 22 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

A variety of vendors will be set up at 701 Regis St. including music, wine, giveaways and more.

Visit Spirt Ranch for more details.

