Sunny skies to return Friday, but winds will keep things cool
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It will be another frigid night over the South Plains as lows will fall near 10 degrees in the northwest areas and teens will dominate the region Friday morning.

Clearing skies overnight and light winds will allow for well below normal lows over the region tomorrow morning.

Sunny skies will help Friday afternoon, but winds will be breezy which will keep a chill in the air. I expect afternoon temperatures to make it to the 45-50 range over all of the South Plains.

Saturday will continue cold overnight lows under fair skies and Saturday afternoon will be chilly with temps remaining in the 40s.

It will be slightly warmer Sunday and Monday with afternoon temperatures expect to return to the mid-50s.

Long term colder temperatures will return as another storm system moves over the region early in the week.

