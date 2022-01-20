Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brisendine was interviewed and arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, he is currently...
DPS: Brownfield businessman arrested for possession of child pornography
David Gomez
Suspect arrested in Signature Stag theft
The university will rename its agricultural college the Gordon W. Davis College of Agricultural...
Texas Tech Receives $44 Million Philanthropic Gift, Largest in School History
70-year-old pilot walked for hours after plane crash to find help
70-year-old pilot walked for hours after plane crash to find help
Olton, Texas
Olton investigator dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

A Missouri nurse who won an essay contest was surprised by a virtual meeting with singer...
Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé
Walk into Walk-Ons and Give Back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock
Walk-Ons will give back to BBBS of Lubbock
A Missouri nurse who won an essay contest was surprised by a virtual meeting with singer...
Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé
FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, cars wait at a red light during rush hour at the Las...
New vehicles to be rated on how they make drivers stay alert
Dynamic Foods is laying off 80 people from their plant at 1001 E. 33rd Street, effective...
Dynamic Foods laying off 80 positions effective Friday