Walk-Ons will give back to BBBS of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, January 24th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Walk-On’s will give a portion of their sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.

All money raised at the giveback will directly benefit BBBS’ Youth Mentoring programs.

Mention BBBS, or find the flyer at this link and show it at checkout for 10% of your check to be donated to BBBS.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest one-to-one youth mentoring organization and has provided free youth mentoring services in Lubbock and the surrounding counties since 1970. The organization operates under the belief that in every child there is incredible potential.

Come out and support your local children!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.