Caprock Corvette Club to host 5th annual ‘Windmills & Corvettes’ car show

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 5th annual American Legends “Windmills & Corvettes” Indoor Car Show on Saturday, January 22nd at the American Windmill Museum, located at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive in Lubbock, Texas.

Cars can register at 8:00 am the day of the event. The fee is $10.00 per car unless you are a member of the Caprock Corvette Club, then the entry fee is waived.

The doors will open to the public at 9:00 am. Admission is $5 per person and children 5 and under are free. The public will get a voting ballot to vote for their favorite car in the show.

There will be a raffle drawing for four prizes this year: 1 free year long pass, and 2 six month passes for unlimited car washes at Racer Classic Car Wash, and a grand prize of a new 50″ Smart TV. Raffle tickets can be bought for $1 each or 6 for $5. The show will conclude at 4:00 pm with the raffle drawings and the announcing of the car show winners.

Food trucks will be on-site for delicious foods and sweets! We will have J & D’s BBQ, Bubba & Brey’s Grilled Cheese, and Kurbside Sweets in the parking lot. We will also have a DJ playing great tunes from the 50s and 60s.

