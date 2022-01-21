Cold mornings, nice afternoons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A gradual warm up with lots of sunshine in store for us heading into the weekend, highs in the 40s and 50s, returning to the 60s by Monday.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

After a cold day with highs in the 20s and 30s yesterday we begin to thaw out and warm up today. Despite a cool start to the day, temps in the teens and 20s, we will warm up quite a bit more than yesterday. Highs in the mid-40s for the South Plains. Lots of sunshine, clear skies, and a breeze from the south around 10-15 mph.

Friday highs (KCBD)

Temperatures will cool down again overnight tonight with lows a few degrees warmer than this morning. Expect lows in the teens and 20s, clear skies and calm winds.

A beautiful weekend ahead of us, highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll continue to see a light breeze from the south and plenty of sunshine. Our next real change in the forecast comes Monday when a cold front pushes through. This has the potential to bring us a chance for a wintry mix overnight Sunday and lingering into Monday, and then another chance Tuesday. Right now we will add a 10-20% chance for this but things will change as we get closer. You can find all the latest updates 24/7 with the free KCBD weather app.

