Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cold mornings, nice afternoons

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A gradual warm up with lots of sunshine in store for us heading into the weekend, highs in the 40s and 50s, returning to the 60s by Monday.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

After a cold day with highs in the 20s and 30s yesterday we begin to thaw out and warm up today. Despite a cool start to the day, temps in the teens and 20s, we will warm up quite a bit more than yesterday. Highs in the mid-40s for the South Plains. Lots of sunshine, clear skies, and a breeze from the south around 10-15 mph.

Friday highs
Friday highs(KCBD)

Temperatures will cool down again overnight tonight with lows a few degrees warmer than this morning. Expect lows in the teens and 20s, clear skies and calm winds.

A beautiful weekend ahead of us, highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll continue to see a light breeze from the south and plenty of sunshine. Our next real change in the forecast comes Monday when a cold front pushes through. This has the potential to bring us a chance for a wintry mix overnight Sunday and lingering into Monday, and then another chance Tuesday. Right now we will add a 10-20% chance for this but things will change as we get closer. You can find all the latest updates 24/7 with the free KCBD weather app.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith told the court he still loves Bart Reagor and he is like a brother...
Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 7 years in prison
Dynamic Foods is laying off 80 people from their plant at 1001 E. 33rd Street, effective...
Dynamic Foods laying off 80 positions effective Friday
Christavian Baker, 18
4 arrested, charged after Texas Anti-Gang Center operation
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital

Latest News

Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 1/21/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Jan. 21
Sunny skies to return Friday, but winds will keep things cool
Sunny skies to return Friday, but winds will keep things cool
Thursday highs
Cold and cloudy this afternoon
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 1/20/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Jan. 20