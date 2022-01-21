Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former Reagor-Dykes CFO Shane Smith sentenced to 7 years in prison

Dynamic Foods to lay off 80 employees

COVID-19 Mini-hub testing clinic hours

  • Because of the extremely cold weather, the city’s mini-hub COVID-19 testing site at Caprock Shopping Center is changing its hours today
  • It will be open from noon to 3:00 p.m. in the back parking lot at 50th and Canton
  • Weather permitting, it will be back to normal operating hours Monday

Abortion bill suit to stay in 5th Circuit

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith told the court he still loves Bart Reagor and he is like a brother...
Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 7 years in prison
Dynamic Foods is laying off 80 people from their plant at 1001 E. 33rd Street, effective...
Dynamic Foods laying off 80 positions effective Friday
Christavian Baker, 18
4 arrested, charged after Texas Anti-Gang Center operation
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital

Latest News

KCBD's Daybreak Today - Friday, Jan. 21
KCBD's Daybreak Today - Friday, Jan. 21
LFR: One killed, another recovering after early Monday structure fire
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 1/21/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Friday, Jan. 21
Daybreak Today at 6 - 1/21/22
Daybreak Today at 6 - Friday, Jan. 21