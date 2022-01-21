Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)
Former Reagor-Dykes CFO Shane Smith sentenced to 7 years in prison
- He pleaded guilty in 2019 to his role in a check kiting scheme
- Smith will report to prison in March
Dynamic Foods to lay off 80 employees
- The company announced the layoff this week, citing financial difficulties
- The Texas Workforce Commission is helping employees file for unemployment
COVID-19 Mini-hub testing clinic hours
- Because of the extremely cold weather, the city’s mini-hub COVID-19 testing site at Caprock Shopping Center is changing its hours today
- It will be open from noon to 3:00 p.m. in the back parking lot at 50th and Canton
- Weather permitting, it will be back to normal operating hours Monday
Abortion bill suit to stay in 5th Circuit
- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to send the fight over Texas abortion ban to trial, sending it back to the 5th Court of Appeals
- The decision means the ban will stay in place as the legal process continues
