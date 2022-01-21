Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former Reagor-Dykes CFO Shane Smith sentenced to 7 years in prison

He pleaded guilty in 2019 to his role in a check kiting scheme

Smith will report to prison in March

Read more here: Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 7 years in prison

Dynamic Foods to lay off 80 employees

The company announced the layoff this week, citing financial difficulties

The Texas Workforce Commission is helping employees file for unemployment

Details here: Dynamic Foods laying off 80 positions effective Friday

COVID-19 Mini-hub testing clinic hours

Because of the extremely cold weather, the city’s mini-hub COVID-19 testing site at Caprock Shopping Center is changing its hours today

It will be open from noon to 3:00 p.m. in the back parking lot at 50th and Canton

Weather permitting, it will be back to normal operating hours Monday

Abortion bill suit to stay in 5th Circuit

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to send the fight over Texas abortion ban to trial, sending it back to the 5th Court of Appeals

The decision means the ban will stay in place as the legal process continues

Read more here: Supreme Court again declines to intervene in challenge to Texas abortion law

