Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It could soon cost you more to wash your clothes.

Procter and Gamble, the maker of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, has announced a price hike.

The company also makes Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.

The move is intended to offset some cost pressures, according to the company.

US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, which is the steepest climb in prices in nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith told the court he still loves Bart Reagor and he is like a brother...
Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 7 years in prison
Dynamic Foods is laying off 80 people from their plant at 1001 E. 33rd Street, effective...
Dynamic Foods laying off 80 positions effective Friday
Christavian Baker, 18
4 arrested, charged after Texas Anti-Gang Center operation
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
Luminant staff and media walk past a combustion turbine rotor at Vistra Corp.’s Midlothian...
400,000 Texas homes and businesses could lose power over financial dispute between energy companies

Latest News

Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The...
Josh Duggar seeks new trial or acquittal in child porn case
Louie Anderson dies
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says