Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hodges Community Center to host Valentine dinner and dances for families

Hodges Community Center (Source: Facebook)
Hodges Community Center (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hodges Community Center is pleased to announce that online registration is now available for their annual Valentine dinner and dances for parents and their children. All ages are welcome, but space is limited so register early at [www.playlubbock.com]www.playlubbock.com or come by Hodges Community Center and register in person. Couples will enjoy a kid-friendly dinner and a dessert bar.

Mom-Son Valentine DanceEnjoy the evening with your little man! Hodges Community Center is hosting their 12th Annual Mom-Son Dance on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tickets for this mom-son event are $18 per adult and $12 per child. Moms and their sons will enjoy a night of dancing, a delicious dinner, and priceless photographs.  Daddy-Daughter Valentine Dance Spend time with your special little girl! Hodges Community Center is hosting their Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Cost for this daddy-daughter event is $18 per adult and $12 per child. You and your daughter will enjoy a special dinner and dance, and then take home a special picture to cherish forever.

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call Hodges Community Center at 806-767-3706.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith told the court he still loves Bart Reagor and he is like a brother...
Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 7 years in prison
Dynamic Foods is laying off 80 people from their plant at 1001 E. 33rd Street, effective...
Dynamic Foods laying off 80 positions effective Friday
Christavian Baker, 18
4 arrested, charged after Texas Anti-Gang Center operation
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
Luminant staff and media walk past a combustion turbine rotor at Vistra Corp.’s Midlothian...
400,000 Texas homes and businesses could lose power over financial dispute between energy companies

Latest News

The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 5th annual American Legends “Windmills &...
Caprock Corvette Club to host 5th annual ‘Windmills & Corvettes’ car show
Walk into Walk-Ons and Give Back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock
Walk-Ons will give back to BBBS of Lubbock
Lubbock Christian University campus (Source: LCU, Facebook)
LCU recognizes distinguished alumni
Spirit Ranch to host Local Social Vendor Event Saturday, Jan. 22.
Spirit Ranch to host local social vendor event this Saturday