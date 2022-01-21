Hodges Community Center to host Valentine dinner and dances for families

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hodges Community Center is pleased to announce that online registration is now available for their annual Valentine dinner and dances for parents and their children. All ages are welcome, but space is limited so register early at [www.playlubbock.com]www.playlubbock.com or come by Hodges Community Center and register in person. Couples will enjoy a kid-friendly dinner and a dessert bar.

Mom-Son Valentine DanceEnjoy the evening with your little man! Hodges Community Center is hosting their 12th Annual Mom-Son Dance on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tickets for this mom-son event are $18 per adult and $12 per child. Moms and their sons will enjoy a night of dancing, a delicious dinner, and priceless photographs. Daddy-Daughter Valentine Dance Spend time with your special little girl! Hodges Community Center is hosting their Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Cost for this daddy-daughter event is $18 per adult and $12 per child. You and your daughter will enjoy a special dinner and dance, and then take home a special picture to cherish forever.

Hodges Community Center is located at 4011 University. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call Hodges Community Center at 806-767-3706.

