KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Macho

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Macho, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a seven-year-old Chihuahua.

Shelter staff say Macho is super sweet and loves attention. Macho gets along well with other dogs his size. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. This little guy would love to go on a doggy date and is waiting to be adopted. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Walker.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.