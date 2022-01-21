Local Listings
Lubbock Fire put out apartment complex fire in West Lubbock

Firefighters put out a fire at Somerset Square Apartments.
Firefighters put out a fire at Somerset Square Apartments.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment complex near 11th and Slide Road.

The fire started just after 4 p.m. at 5301 11th Street, Somerset Square apartments. Sources tell KCBD the fire was out before 4:50 p.m.

There is no word on injuries or how many units are affected.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is working to gather details.

