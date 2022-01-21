Local Listings
Man arrested in Plainview, indicted on federal charges related to child pornography

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man arrested by the FBI in Plainview this week was indicted by a federal grand jury, charged with five counts related to child pornography.

Sabas Rodriguez, 35, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Lubbock on four counts of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and one count of transportation of child pornography.

According to the indictment, in February 2021, officials seized a laptop, an external hard drive, a microSD card for a cell phone and a cell phone, and found images of child pornography, involving children younger than 12.

Rodriguez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a Federal Warrant or Detainer.

