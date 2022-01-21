Mayor Pope lays out plans for federal funding in new video update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope laid out his priorities for spending $56 million in federal funds on Friday, as part of his weekly video update.

These funds are coming to Lubbock as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Mayor Pope says they’re meant to be spent on capital projects and things that will last, not for operating expenses. The city received half of these funds last year and will be receiving the other half in the middle of 2022.

Mayor Pope listed several ideas under consideration, including public safety equipment, new public health facilities, and cybersecurity for city networks.

They’re also considering a number of public-private partnerships, including housing in parts of the city where we don’t have new housing stock, mental health initiatives in cooperation with StarCare and Texas Tech, job training, and help for the homeless.

The city also wants to support “small businesses, nonprofits, and arts organizations impacted by COVID-19.”

Mayor Pope says council will be discussing these issues at their next meeting on Tuesday, along with their priorities for 2022.

Mayor Pope also encouraged residents to consider getting the vaccine:

“Yesterday, University Medical Center dedicated a garden in honor of those lives we’ve lost in our community to COVID over the last two years. There are more than 210 million Americans that are vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and effective, and I continue to encourage people that aren’t vaccinated to educate themselves and think seriously about getting a vaccine. Last week, you were 17 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID if you’ve been vaccinated. It’s not perfect, but it’s much better. Now we’re working our way through this Omicron surge. There are much better days in front of us, but in the meantime, use common sense and don’t go to work if you’re sick. We’ll get through this.”

There will be a new Coffee with the Mayor at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the United on Parkway.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.