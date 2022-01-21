Local Listings
Planned Parenthood drops lawsuit over Lubbock abortion ban

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, Planned Parenthood dropped its appeal against the City of Lubbock’s abortion ban. The Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance will now remain in effect ending the battle against the city’s law.

The ordinance was approved by Lubbock County voters on May 1, 2021, becoming the largest sanctuary city in Texas. Following voter approval, Planned Parenthood filed litigation in federal court on behalf of its patients, physicians, and staff in Lubbock to oppose the controversial, new abortion ban.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas fetal heartbeat bill ‘in harmony’ with Lubbock’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance

The outlaw of abortion services in Lubbock went into effect on June 1, 2021. The back-and-forth continued on the legality of the ordinance for months nationwide. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court requested to send the fight over the ban to trial, sending it back to the 5th Court of Appeals. This decision means the ban will stay in place as the legal process continues.

READ MORE: Supreme Court again declines to intervene in challenge to Texas abortion law

Rep. Dustin Burrows tweeted “Pro-Life Victory!” Friday in response to the organization dropping the suit.

