SPC Lubbock Center will offer Cyber Security courses

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College Lubbock Center will offer Cyber Security courses from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1 through April 14. The 10-week course will be offered at the SPC Lubbock Center campus, 3907 Ave. Q. The cost is $430.

Students will be provided with instruction in Cyber Security aimed at equipping them with essential knowledge and skills to protect an organization’s information assets. The class is designed to interactively teach students about a gamut of information security threats ranging from identity theft and cyber fraud. Students will develop skills to not only identify threats but also to alleviate them effectively.

The course outline consists of the following:

  • Introduction to Security
  • Securing Operating Systems
  • Malware and Antivirus
  • Internet Security
  • Security on Social Networking Sites
  • Securing Email Communications
  • Securing Mobile Devices
  • Securing Network Connections
  • Data Backup and Disaster Recovery

Students also will learn Cloud Security, Password Security, Social Engineering Countermeasures, Safe Browsing, Data Protection, Physical Security, Credit Card Security, Monitoring children online, Wireless and Home Network Security as well as Operating Systems Security.

For more information, contact Stephanie Prieto, administrative assistant, at (806) 716-4604 or email saprieto@southplainscollege.edu.

