UMC dedicates honor garden to COVID-19 victims

UMC dedicated an honor garden to those in the community who have died from COVID-19.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center opened an “honor garden” in commemoration of those in the community who died from COVID-19.

It has been two years since the U.S. first reported a COVID-19 case to the World Health Organization.

The quiet space also commemorates those who have survived the virus and the healthcare workers fighting to save them.

During the commemoration, hospital administrators told the story of COVID in Lubbock, from the hard start to the sacrifices and the triumph.

“As a student of history, I believe that crises call forward key leaders to serve in their communities and to step in the gap to help,” said UMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Ragain. “There is nowhere this is truer than with the team at UMC. When called, they answered in a superb way. Lubbock owes all these team members a debt of gratitude.”

As of Thursday, 996 people have died from COVID-19 in Lubbock.

