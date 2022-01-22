Local Listings
East Lubbock Art House distributes $2,000 in fresh food through Community Fridges(KCBD)
By Brad Burt
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The East Lubbock Art House gave out about $2,000 in free food on Friday, alongside their continuing Lubbock Community Fridges program.

Volunteers handed out food to those who showed up to the Art House, near M.L.K. Jr Boulevard and 5th street, Friday afternoon.

All the food was fresh and purchased with around $1,700 in donated money and a grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas.

East Lubbock Art House executive director Danielle Demetria East says the fresh food was almost gone before 7 p.m., but the Lubbock Community Fridges outside the Art House will continue.

The Fridges, operating for a little over a year now, take food donations of unopened non-perishables, fresh fruit and veggies and allow anyone to take food they need at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. East says since opening, the Fridges serve food for an average of about 10 people a day.

Donations are taken by leaving food at the Fridges at the East Lubbock Art House, located at 405 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, but financial donations are also encouraged to help the Art House buy and distribute more food.

Donations are accepted here:

Venmo: eastlubbockarthouse

CashApp: $eastlubbockarthouse

PayPal.me/eastlubbockarthouse

