Government raises minimum wage for federal employees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The government has raised the minimum wage for its civilian employees.

They will now earn at least $15 an hour.

It applies to anyone who works for the federal government, including more than 6600 Texans, including postal workers, employees at the USDA, the Federal courthouse, and staff at VA facilities, all of which are here in Lubbock.

The Texan Workforce makes up 10% of all federal employees who are getting raises. It’s the most significant in the nation, ahead of Virginia and Florida.

Most of the employees work for the USDA, Commerce, and the VA.

