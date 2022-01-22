Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, January 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.

Girls

O’Donnell 55 Wilson 8

Jayton 41 Paducah 21

Ropes 58 Tahoka 27

Lubbock Cooper 51 Coronado 41

All Saints 47 Abilene Christian 35

Meadow 33 Whitharral 25

Seminole 73 Midland Greenwood 48

Sands 2 Midland TLC 0 (forfeit)

Kress 75 Hart 40

Lockney 55 Hale Center 50

New Home 58 Smyer 23

Sudan 92 Morton 28

Plains 55 Seagraves 24

Denver City 54 Friona 36

Borden County 50 Grady 34

Guthrie 38 Motley County 35

Trinity Christian 44 Lake Country 36

Shallowater 63 Roosevelt 24

Snyder 59 Lake View 21

Idalou 69 Abernathy 27

Levelland 71 Estacado 24

Lubbock Titans 94 Kingdom prep 38

Frenship 79 Odessa Permian 23

Brownfield 68 Muleshoe 35

Monterey 75 Lubbock High 41

Springlake-Earth 56 Cotton Center 24

Southcrest Christian 45 Christ The King 23

Big Spring 53 Sweetwater 26

Klondike 58 Garden City 34

Boys

Seagraves 57 Plains 45

Lorenzo 83 Southland 25

Kingdom Prep 59 Ascension 36

O’Donnell 72 Wilson 21

Springlake-Earth 85 Cotton Center 37

Olton 84 Boys Ranch 26

Frenship 62 Odessa Permian 50

New Home 75 Smyer 27

Snyder 61 Lake View 36

Whiteface 59 Loop 34

Lamesa 77 Dimmitt 47

Lubbock Cooper 61 Coronado 53

Brownfield 54 Muleshoe 44

Guthrie 91 Motley County 52

Grady 35 Borden County 29

Shallowater 75 Roosevelt 33

Ropes 68 Tahoka 28

Estacado 76 Levelland 40

Jayton 48 Paducah 18

Southcrest Christian 70 Christ The King 17

Denver City 36 Friona 27

Abernathy 67 Idalou 47

Monterey 63 Lubbock High 56

Whitharral 58 Meadow 34

Trinity Christian 97 Lake Country 79

