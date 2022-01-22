Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, January 21
high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.
Girls
O’Donnell 55 Wilson 8
Jayton 41 Paducah 21
Ropes 58 Tahoka 27
Lubbock Cooper 51 Coronado 41
All Saints 47 Abilene Christian 35
Meadow 33 Whitharral 25
Seminole 73 Midland Greenwood 48
Sands 2 Midland TLC 0 (forfeit)
Kress 75 Hart 40
Lockney 55 Hale Center 50
New Home 58 Smyer 23
Sudan 92 Morton 28
Plains 55 Seagraves 24
Denver City 54 Friona 36
Borden County 50 Grady 34
Guthrie 38 Motley County 35
Trinity Christian 44 Lake Country 36
Shallowater 63 Roosevelt 24
Snyder 59 Lake View 21
Idalou 69 Abernathy 27
Levelland 71 Estacado 24
Lubbock Titans 94 Kingdom prep 38
Frenship 79 Odessa Permian 23
Brownfield 68 Muleshoe 35
Monterey 75 Lubbock High 41
Springlake-Earth 56 Cotton Center 24
Southcrest Christian 45 Christ The King 23
Big Spring 53 Sweetwater 26
Klondike 58 Garden City 34
Boys
Seagraves 57 Plains 45
Lorenzo 83 Southland 25
Kingdom Prep 59 Ascension 36
O’Donnell 72 Wilson 21
Springlake-Earth 85 Cotton Center 37
Olton 84 Boys Ranch 26
Frenship 62 Odessa Permian 50
New Home 75 Smyer 27
Snyder 61 Lake View 36
Whiteface 59 Loop 34
Lamesa 77 Dimmitt 47
Lubbock Cooper 61 Coronado 53
Brownfield 54 Muleshoe 44
Guthrie 91 Motley County 52
Grady 35 Borden County 29
Shallowater 75 Roosevelt 33
Ropes 68 Tahoka 28
Estacado 76 Levelland 40
Jayton 48 Paducah 18
Southcrest Christian 70 Christ The King 17
Denver City 36 Friona 27
Abernathy 67 Idalou 47
Monterey 63 Lubbock High 56
Whitharral 58 Meadow 34
Trinity Christian 97 Lake Country 79
