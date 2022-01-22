Local Listings
One seriously injured in crash involving pedestrian

Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is on scene in the 5400 block of I-27.

LPD officers were called to the location at 4:27 a.m. on Saturday, January 22nd for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Northbound lanes of I-27 are currently shut down from 50th Street to 82nd Street.

An investigation is underway.

