Quiet weekend with slight warm up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will slowly climb back up to normal with highs this weekend in the 40s/50s.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

A cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Clear skies, calm winds to begin the day and that will be the trend for the entire weekend. Temperatures today will warm up into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the South Plains, a high of 49 degrees for Lubbock. Sunrise this morning is at 7:49 and once the sun is up it will quickly warm up with clear skies all day. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph from the north and then turning to the south this afternoon.

Saturday's highs (KCBD)

Overnight tonight temperatures will remain cold but not quite as bad as the last few nights. Lows in the 20s with clear skies and a light breeze from the south.

A bit warmer for Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the 50s for the area with a high of 54 in Lubbock. Very similar to today, expect mostly sunny skies, calm winds, and a beautiful day.

Our next weather change comes as a disturbance looks to move in overnight Sunday. This will bring us a very slim chance for a light shower or two, mainly to the southern portion of the South Plains. We may see a little bit more cloud cover Monday but still mostly dry and sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through Tuesday leaving us a bit cooler for the rest of the week, highs in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows remaining in the 20s. Overall this front looks to be dry but a slim chance for a wintry mix is in the forecast Tuesday night-Wednesday morning. Changes to that forecast will occur so we will keep you updated as that approaches. As always you can stay up to date with the forecast 24/7 on our free KCBD weather app. You can watch radar, get hour by hour forecasts, and see a full check of the 10-day forecasts right from your phone.

Have a great weekend and spend some time outdoors!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.