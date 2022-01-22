South Plains Food Bank receives 36,000 pounds of meat from the LDS church

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank received more than 36,000 pounds of meat from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Friday.

The pre-packaged meat and butter will help provide protein for food insecure families.

The food bank say this is just what its clients need right now...comfort food.

Dina Jeffries, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank said, “When you walk into a home, you want to smell that home-cooked meal - all those good things, our food insecure neighbors need that. What’s great about this product is, not only is it high quality, but it’s packaged in such an amazing way, it’s usable poundage.”

That “usable poundage” translates into three-pound pork roasts and beef roasts and many single pounds of hamburger meat.

Jeffries says this donation will help the food bank stretch its budget through the rest of the year.

