Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

South Plains Food Bank receives 36,000 pounds of meat from the LDS church

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank received more than 36,000 pounds of meat from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Friday.

The pre-packaged meat and butter will help provide protein for food insecure families.

The food bank say this is just what its clients need right now...comfort food.

Dina Jeffries, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank said, “When you walk into a home, you want to smell that home-cooked meal - all those good things, our food insecure neighbors need that. What’s great about this product is, not only is it high quality, but it’s packaged in such an amazing way, it’s usable poundage.”

That “usable poundage” translates into three-pound pork roasts and beef roasts and many single pounds of hamburger meat.

Jeffries says this donation will help the food bank stretch its budget through the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith told the court he still loves Bart Reagor and he is like a brother...
Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 7 years in prison
Dynamic Foods is laying off 80 people from their plant at 1001 E. 33rd Street, effective...
Dynamic Foods laying off 80 positions effective Friday
Christavian Baker, 18
4 arrested, charged after Texas Anti-Gang Center operation
Luminant staff and media walk past a combustion turbine rotor at Vistra Corp.’s Midlothian...
400,000 Texas homes and businesses could lose power over financial dispute between energy companies
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital

Latest News

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
SPC Lubbock Center will offer Cyber Security courses
The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 5th annual American Legends “Windmills &...
Caprock Corvette Club to host 5th annual ‘Windmills & Corvettes’ car show
Hodges Community Center (Source: Facebook)
Hodges Community Center to host Valentine dinner and dances for families
Walk into Walk-Ons and Give Back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock
Walk-Ons will give back to BBBS of Lubbock