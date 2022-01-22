Local Listings
Texas Tech puts away West Virginia at home 78-65, led by Terrence Shannon Jr. with 23 points.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech men’s basketball remains undefeated at home after beating West Virginia 78-65.

It was a back-and-forth affair in the early day matchup between the Red Raiders and the Mountaineers in the United Supermarkets Arena. There was nine lead changes and seven ties in the game before Tech was able to pull away late. In true Mark Adams fashion, the Red Raiders turned up the defense in the second half, forcing 10 turnovers in the final half and 17 total on the defensive end. Texas Tech’s play in the paint also was a big difference in the game as the Red Raiders won the rebounding battle 39 to 29 including 17 offensive rebounds. Tech also finished the game with 30 points in the paint helping them improve to a perfect (12-0) at home this season.

Terrence Shannon Jr. bounced back from a lackluster earlier this week against Iowa State to lead Texas Tech with 23 points to go along with five rebounds. Kevin Obanor added 18 points and four rebounds in the game. Bryson Williams also finished in double digits with 13 points and four rebounds.

Next, the Red Raiders will hit the road to try and sweep their series against the seventh-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. That game is scheduled for Monday, January 24th at 8 p.m. The broadcast is set to air on ESPN.

