Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas DPS

AUSTIN – It is with great sadness, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the death of DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas.

On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., Special Agent Salas was conducting tactical operations in Maverick County as part of a DPS Special Operations Group working jointly with the US Border Patrol BORTAC when he was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass. Local EMS personnel transported him to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center and later he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio. Special Agent Salas passed away just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2022, with his family by his side.

Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before promoting to a Special Agent in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Special Agent Salas was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team, and he served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the department.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
Don’t approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told
A crash involving a pedestrian on I-27 early Saturday morning left one seriously injured.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Saturday morning crash
Dynamic Foods is laying off 80 people from their plant at 1001 E. 33rd Street, effective...
Dynamic Foods laying off 80 positions effective Friday
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found

Latest News

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office computer systems, phone lines offline Sunday morning
Weekend forecast
Quiet weekend with slight warm up
A crash involving a pedestrian on I-27 early Saturday morning left one seriously injured.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Saturday morning crash
planned parenthood lubbock
Planned Parenthood drops lawsuit over Lubbock abortion ban