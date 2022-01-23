Local Listings
Lady Raiders drop road game to Kansas, 71-57

By Bradey King
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, KS (KCBD) - Despite an impressive 32-point performance by Vivian Gray, the Lady Raiders came up short in Lawrence, falling 71-57.

Texas Tech trailed by just one point at halftime and hung with Kansas for most of the game; however, they we’re unable to catch up down the stretch.

The Jayhawks had three players score in double figures. Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders second-highest scorer behind Gray was Rhyle McKinney with seven points. Khadija Faye also added nine rebounds for Texas Tech.

This loss drops the Lady Raiders to 2-5 in Big 12 play and 9-9 overall. Up next, they’ll return home to host No. 15 Baylor on Wednesday.

